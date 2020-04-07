Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCRUF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys.

