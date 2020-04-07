Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post $150,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.43 million, with estimates ranging from $4.66 million to $10.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 146.37% and a negative net margin of 21,575.70%.

MOTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Motus GI from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.40. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motus GI stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 152,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Motus GI at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

