MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Trading 9.9% Higher

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.99, 593,494 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 852,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $546.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.00.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSG Networks by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,544,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSG Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MSG Networks by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

