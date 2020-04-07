Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MYOV. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $725.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $24.98.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $67,953.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,131,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,514,900 shares of company stock worth $11,485,556. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

