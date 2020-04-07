Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.56, approximately 1,031,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 834,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Specifically, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $1,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $67,953.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,514,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,485,556 over the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $725.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,863,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 868,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $10,498,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $10,150,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 409,305 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

