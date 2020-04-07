NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Up 9.4%

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.71, 161,245 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 129,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 118.15% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of NANO DIMENSION/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

