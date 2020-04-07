Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Trading Up 9.3%

Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO)’s stock price was up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.49, approximately 339,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 372,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 779,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nanometrics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,888,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,020,000 after buying an additional 759,778 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Nanometrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,739,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Nanometrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,385,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Nanometrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

