Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.92, 1,023,772 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 888,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,688.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 245,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,196,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 8,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $285,763.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,436.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,108. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Natera by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Natera by 10,712.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 28,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Natera by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth about $2,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

