National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of TECK opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,667,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 83,076 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Teck Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,930,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

