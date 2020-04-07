National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC downgraded Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.25.

TSE BLX opened at C$26.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.23. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$17.91 and a 1 year high of C$32.04. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Boralex’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

