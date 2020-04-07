National-Oilwell Varco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 630% compared to the average daily volume of 1,575 call options.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Argus downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.71. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

