National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Trading 7.5% Higher

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.42, approximately 387,294 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 435,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In related news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $690,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

