Nephros’ (NEPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nephros from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEPH opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.85. Nephros has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros in the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

