Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NSRGF stock opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10. Nestle has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $114.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nestle stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

