NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of NetScout Systems worth $19,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 64,534 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCT opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 217.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

