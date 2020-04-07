Nevro Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Nevro in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.82). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nevro from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.92.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $102.51 on Monday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $148.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,913,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 577,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 180,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,689,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8,168.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after acquiring an additional 395,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

