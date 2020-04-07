Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

Shares of NVRO opened at $102.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.85. Nevro has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,803,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,689,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nevro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.