New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of New York Times worth $54,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 21.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,954,000 after purchasing an additional 111,815 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 87.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of New York Times by 163.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYT opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.94. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

