New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Shares Up 7.5%

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.78, 1,316,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,710,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra upped their price target on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. New York Times’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 21.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New York Times by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,954,000 after purchasing an additional 111,815 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in New York Times by 87.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in New York Times by 163.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

