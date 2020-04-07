NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NCMGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

About NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

