NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $548.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President James D. Dondero sold 411,356 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $10,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Goetz purchased 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 148,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,345 and sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. Company insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.