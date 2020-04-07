NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of NXGPF stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.28.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

