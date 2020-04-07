NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 44,900 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $694,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Svennilson purchased 33,896 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $607,077.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,378,599 shares of company stock valued at $18,311,587.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

