Nord/LB Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) a €6.00 Price Target

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) received a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on F. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.86 ($14.96).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 52 week high of €9.08 ($10.56).

