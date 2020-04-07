Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $163.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an inline rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $154.75 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average of $185.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 106,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

