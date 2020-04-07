Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 472,988 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 472,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,524,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.88% of Euronet Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $385,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average of $140.91.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

