Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 588,443 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 588,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,846,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.97% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 401,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,491,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.27. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $151,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

