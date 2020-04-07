Norges Bank Buys New Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 764,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,600,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.04% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCN opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.25. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. William Blair upgraded FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

