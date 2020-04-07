Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,136,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,000. Norges Bank owned 0.63% of Franklin Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,442,000 after acquiring an additional 902,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,543,000 after acquiring an additional 143,499 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,065,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.