Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,362,636 Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,362,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,055,000. Norges Bank owned 1.41% of Popular at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after buying an additional 358,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after buying an additional 430,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Popular by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,963,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 461,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of BPOP opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. Popular Inc has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.