Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,495,000 Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,495,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 51,891 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of DKS opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

