Norges Bank Buys Shares of 513,290 Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 513,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,608,000. Norges Bank owned 1.40% of Casey’s General Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,173,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after acquiring an additional 127,216 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 434,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,866,000 after acquiring an additional 39,524 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.45.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average of $163.00. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

