Norges Bank Buys Shares of 824,102 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 824,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Shares of PKI opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

