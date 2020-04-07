Norges Bank Invests $72.35 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,515,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,347,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.70% of CF Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,793,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

