Norges Bank Invests $74.51 Million in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,507,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,506,000. Norges Bank owned 1.25% of Mdu Resources Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

