Norges Bank Invests $83.27 Million in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,544,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

