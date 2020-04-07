Norges Bank Makes New $74.39 Million Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,178,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,394,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.02% of Robert Half International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,818,000 after buying an additional 125,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,470,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,130,000 after buying an additional 80,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,064,000 after buying an additional 377,951 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Shares of RHI opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

