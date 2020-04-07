Norges Bank Makes New $76.35 Million Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 849,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

