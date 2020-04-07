Norges Bank Makes New $76.52 Million Investment in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,086,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,515,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Gardner Denver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,336,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,850,000 after buying an additional 4,169,780 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,614,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,817,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after buying an additional 595,925 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,373,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,274,000 after buying an additional 477,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,429,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,782,000 after buying an additional 2,878,217 shares in the last quarter.

GDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Gardner Denver stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

