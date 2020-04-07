Norges Bank Makes New $80.28 Million Investment in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,530,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,279,000. Norges Bank owned 0.56% of Liberty Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $18,476,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

