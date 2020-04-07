Norges Bank Makes New $80.51 Million Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,512,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.14% of Chemed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,873,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $437.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.26. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $313.49 and a 52-week high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. Chemed’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

