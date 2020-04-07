Norges Bank Makes New $81.50 Million Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 911,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

