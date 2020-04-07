Norges Bank Makes New $84.11 Million Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,191,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,114,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of Gildan Activewear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,548,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,259 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,489,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,977,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,993,000 after purchasing an additional 277,324 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,864,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 717,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

GIL opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

