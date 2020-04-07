Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 576,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,343,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.74% of Sarepta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,815,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12,692.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.48.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SRPT opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

