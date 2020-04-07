Norges Bank Purchases New Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,394,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,341,000. Norges Bank owned 1.24% of First American Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in First American Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First American Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens upped their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

FAF opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

