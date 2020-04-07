Norges Bank Purchases New Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 370,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,697,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.84% of RenaissanceRe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,223,000 after acquiring an additional 197,496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 61,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 68,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $150.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.70. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

