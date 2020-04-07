Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,241,920 Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,241,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,489,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.92% of Store Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

