Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,673,670 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,673,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,435,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,134,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,498,000 after acquiring an additional 499,607 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,885.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.7% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 301,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NI. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

NiSource stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.