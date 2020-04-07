Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 997,612 Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 997,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,919,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.85% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,660,000 after buying an additional 549,334 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $16,801,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,537,000 after buying an additional 194,837 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $8,908,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 101,758 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,545 shares of company stock worth $1,815,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.85.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

