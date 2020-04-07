Norges Bank Takes $73.04 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 485,973 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,006,000 after acquiring an additional 374,736 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,038,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after acquiring an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

